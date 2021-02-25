Wisconsin offers Louisville WR Vinny Anthony
The Wisconsin Badgers have been active recruiting in the state of Kentucky this week. One of their new offers went out to three-star Louisville Male wide receiver Vinny Anthony on Wednesday.“I’ve b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news