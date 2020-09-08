BadgerBlitz - Three-Point Stance: Recruiting trends, explosive players, more

There are some interesting recruiting trends in the most interesting recruiting cycle we've ever seen. Plus, I have the 10 most explosive and exciting prospects in the 2021 class and another version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

1. RECRUITING TRENDS THAT I AM TRACKING IN 2021

Nolan Rucci (Rivals.com)

2. THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE PROSPECTS IN THE 2021 CLASS

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

The 2021 class is loaded with explosive players. Here are my top 10... 1. RB Camar Wheaton — Wheaton is a track star and watching him explode into daylight on film is a thing of beauty. I have him pegged for Oklahoma right now and he will be a star. 2. DB James Williams — He’s a freak of nature and starting to play more and more physical which was a question mark. The Miami commitment will be a guided missile in college. 3. WR Christian Leary — Leary is as fast as anyone in the country and a threat to take it to the house from anywhere. He reaches top speed so quickly it’s easy to see why many feel he will replace Jaylen Waddle at Alabama. 4. WR Emeka Egbuka — Egbuka is a monster now as he’s bulked up even more and he’s as explosive as ever, which is scary. He could be a Terrell Owens kind of physical receiver for someone. 5. WR Mario Williams — Williams is headed to Oklahoma where he will be tough to handle out of the slot in that passing offense. He is a competitor who reminds me a bit of Stefon Diggs. 6. RB Will Shipley — Shipley is so explosive upfield and with his change of direction and jump cuts that he is going to put up big numbers at Clemson. 7. ATH Billy Bowman — Everyone knows I’m a big fan of Bowman and he could be even higher on this list because of his ability in the return game. Texas is getting a fun player to watch. 8. QB Caleb Williams — The only quarterback to make this list, Williams can not only extend the play but consistently kill you with his ability to run and he’s sneaky fast. 9. WR Troy Franklin — Franklin is perfect for the fast Oregon offense and is a jet when he gets a step on you. 10. LB Barrett Carter — The only defender to make the list his pick six this past weekend is an example of what Clemson fans can expect.

3. CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG...

JT Daniels (AP Images)