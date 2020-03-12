Three-Point Stance: ACC weight room, top returning DBs, surprise classes
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is measuring the strength of the teams in the ACC on and off the field, looks at the top returning defensive backs in college football and talks about some teams solidifying top-25 classes for 2021 already.
ASK FARRELL: Which coach is off to strong start for 2021 cycle?
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
1. THE WEIGHT ROOM: ACC
Let’s continue the weight room analogy as we look at how ACC programs stack plates on the field and in recruiting.
POWER LIFTERS
Clemson — The Tigers are head and shoulders above anyone when it comes to on-field success and recruiting.
STRONG AND STEADY
Virginia — No offense to Virginia, but this is the state of the ACC now. Back-to-back solid seasons make you strong and steady in this conference.
Virginia Tech — Odd that the Hokies are here? It kind of is after a 6-7 season in 2018, but they bounced back this past year and they are very solid.
ON THE COME UP
Florida State — Under Mike Norvell, things are going to get better. They have to, right? Recruiting will improve but most importantly the on-field product will be much better after two straight losing seasons.
Louisville — I love what I see of Louisville from a talent and recruiting perspective and the Cardinals are ready to be a force in the ACC.
North Carolina — Recruiting is off the hook under Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell is a great player to build around.
Pitt — I like what Pat Narduzzi is doing at Pitt. Things are going to get better and better.
Miami — The Hurricanes' recruiting efforts are always solid and sometimes great, but there are a ton of questions about the roster talent. But with former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and a nasty defense, they will be fine.
NEED MORE GYM TIME
Wake Forest — Wake has a good year last season but with quarterback Jamie Newman gone, there are some question marks.
Boston College — The transition under Jeff Hafley will be a good one on the recruiting side but it could take some time on the field.
Syracuse — After a great season a couple of years ago, the Orange came crashing down to Earth last year and have a long way to go to get back.
WEAKLINGS
NC State — The way UNC is recruiting factors in here as they are killing NC State and after a 4-8 season, the Wolfpack could be in trouble.
Duke — Duke has been up and down but recruiting is always a struggle and with others making the jump up, it will continue to fall.
Georgia Tech — I like what Geoff Collins is doing in recruiting, but I just don’t know if it will translate on the field as the division improves.
2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S BEST RETURNING DEFENSIVE BACKS
I round out my list of the top 10 returning players in college football at each position with the defensive backs.
1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU — The sophomore is already one of the elite in college football regardless of position.
2. Jevon Holland, Oregon — Holland doesn’t get the attention he deserves because he plays on the West Coast, but he is special.
3. Patrick Surtain, Alabama — Surtain is the next great defensive back out of Alabama with his size and fluidity.
4. Elijah Molden, Washington — Molden is not only technically sound but he’s a great tackler as well.
5. Trevon Moehrig, TCU — Moehrig closes well and has great ball skills and he’s a guy who reads the quarterback easily.
6. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech — Farley works very well in space and has very good read and recognition skills.
7. Thomas Graham, Oregon — Two from Oregon? Yep. Graham isn’t too far behind Holland when it comes to skill level.
8. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame — I love the way Hamilton comes up and hits and his length allows him to make a ton of plays.
9. Eric Stokes, Georgia — Stokes gets overlooked at times but he’s one of the best in solo coverage.
10. Jacoby Stevens, LSU — Stevens plays so many roles but he’s too talented to leave off this list. He’s a freak.
3. SURPRISING PROGRAMS THAT WILL FINISH WITH A TOP-25 CLASS
Some programs are off to great starts in recruiting but we know they won’t finish with top-10 or 15 classes. However, they will likely land a top-25 class which is always a preseason goal for the non-bluebloods. Here are five.
1. Wisconsin — The Badgers are never in the top 10 or 15 but based on this start, led by OL JP Benzschawel, they should easily finish in the top 25, which is very good based on their geographical disadvantage.
2. Iowa — The Hawkeyes are seeing a bump in interest and should land enough guys down the stretch to stay in the top 25.
3. Maryland — Mike Locksley can recruit and he’s off to a great start. The Terps will slide for sure but could end up in the top 25.
4. Kansas — OK, this isn’t a lock for a top 25 class but it’s night-and-day under Les Miles in recruiting compared to the previous regime.
5. Minnesota — PJ Fleck is a great recruiter and will push for the top 25 especially with a few guys on the cusp of a four-star ranking.