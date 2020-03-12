Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is measuring the strength of the teams in the ACC on and off the field, looks at the top returning defensive backs in college football and talks about some teams solidifying top-25 classes for 2021 already.

Let’s continue the weight room analogy as we look at how ACC programs stack plates on the field and in recruiting.

POWER LIFTERS

Clemson — The Tigers are head and shoulders above anyone when it comes to on-field success and recruiting.

STRONG AND STEADY

Virginia — No offense to Virginia, but this is the state of the ACC now. Back-to-back solid seasons make you strong and steady in this conference.

Virginia Tech — Odd that the Hokies are here? It kind of is after a 6-7 season in 2018, but they bounced back this past year and they are very solid.

ON THE COME UP

Florida State — Under Mike Norvell, things are going to get better. They have to, right? Recruiting will improve but most importantly the on-field product will be much better after two straight losing seasons.

Louisville — I love what I see of Louisville from a talent and recruiting perspective and the Cardinals are ready to be a force in the ACC.

North Carolina — Recruiting is off the hook under Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell is a great player to build around.

Pitt — I like what Pat Narduzzi is doing at Pitt. Things are going to get better and better.

Miami — The Hurricanes' recruiting efforts are always solid and sometimes great, but there are a ton of questions about the roster talent. But with former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and a nasty defense, they will be fine.

NEED MORE GYM TIME

Wake Forest — Wake has a good year last season but with quarterback Jamie Newman gone, there are some question marks.

Boston College — The transition under Jeff Hafley will be a good one on the recruiting side but it could take some time on the field.

Syracuse — After a great season a couple of years ago, the Orange came crashing down to Earth last year and have a long way to go to get back.



WEAKLINGS



NC State — The way UNC is recruiting factors in here as they are killing NC State and after a 4-8 season, the Wolfpack could be in trouble.



Duke — Duke has been up and down but recruiting is always a struggle and with others making the jump up, it will continue to fall.



Georgia Tech — I like what Geoff Collins is doing in recruiting, but I just don’t know if it will translate on the field as the division improves.