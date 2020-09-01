BadgerBlitz - Three-Point Play: Standouts from the Crossroads Elite Invitational

ANDOVER, Kan. – Today in the Three-Point-Play, a look at three intriguing prospects from the Crossroads Elite Invitational. What makes Jasen Green , Demarion Watson-Saulsberry and Trevon Brazile such interesting prospects and what do they have going on?

A member of the 2022 Rivals150, Jasen Green isn’t one of those guys who is going to blow you away. But, if you keep watching the 6-foot-7 combo forward from Omaha (Neb.) Millard North, you will grow to appreciate how many little things, often things that don’t get measured by stats, that he does to impact winning.

Whether it be screens, making a correct switch on defense or saving a loose ball, he’s got a tendency to be in the mix making winning plays. On top of all of that he embraces what he can do as a mismatch thanks to his skill and ability to play inside and out. He’s also got a very mature outlook about what fits him.

“I feel like I would do very well at a college where I don’t want to say it is robotic, but there are sets and a true system.”

Kansas State, Nebraska, Stanford and TCU have watched enough of him with his high school or summer teams Team Factory and MoKan Elite to offer and Green spoke about each.

Kansas State: “I know that they care about me a lot. They send me stuff every day and it means a lot to me that they are thinking about me each day.”

Nebraska: “I’m just focused on building a really good relationship when I talk to the coaches. I talk to them all the time. That’s the biggest thing for me right now, building a great relationship.”

Stanford: “I talked to them on a zoom call about their structure and how they like to play. They also talk a lot about connections about how if I go there I could be set for life.”

TCU: “TCU, they talk to me quite a lot actually. It is kind of the same thing with them as Nebraska where I’m just trying to build a great relationship.”

Just preparing for his junior year of high school, Green is in no rush to make a choice but relationships and structure matter.

“It is going to be about the coaching staff and how I fit into the school,” said Green. “Also, how do they play? Are they really loose and let their players do they want or are they more strict kind of like how MoKan is?”

**Green has now added an offer from Wake Forest

