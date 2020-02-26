CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Recruiting: Considered the favorite for a while, Auburn beat Alabama for Davidson, who played his junior season at Montgomery (Ala.) G.W. Carver before transferring back to Greenville, Ala., after the death of his mother. His brother, Kenneth Carter, played for the Tigers. Notes: Over four seasons and 50 games, Davidson finished with 174 tackles (28 for loss) including 14.5 sacks. This past season, Davidson had a career-high 11.5 tackles for loss but prior to this season he never had more than three sacks in a year. Farrell’s take: Davidson is an awesome talent and played like a five star in college but he's right on the cusp of round one, so he needs to show out at the combine. He takes up a lot of attention and works through double teams and chipping blockers well. He had great size out of high school but also the athleticism to track down the quarterback, and that has translated well to college. However, his sack numbers aren't great and he will need to show the explosion scouts want to see.

Grant Delpit, LSU

Recruiting: Delpit committed to LSU the summer prior to his senior season, but with a coaching transition there, he made it clear in the fall that he wanted then-interim coach Ed Orgeron to get the job. USC, Florida, Texas A&M and others tried to flip him, but Delpit stuck with the Tigers. Notes: Delpit totaled 199 tackles, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over three seasons with the Tigers, but there are questions about his 40 speed and about some missed tackles. Farrell’s take: Delpit was highly ranked as the No. 70 prospect in the Rivals100, but he was also someone I thought we might have undervalued and it’s showing that we did. He had length, good size and great instincts overall. Now he’s become one of the best all-around defenders in the country.

Delpit is a star and has the ability to be a star in the NFL but there are questions about his effort in some games this past year so he will have to answer those questions off the field at the combine. He won't work out due to a nagging ankle injury, but it will be key how he handles those questions about effort and playing through pain.

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Recruiting: In the spring of his junior year, Fromm flipped his commitment from Alabama to Georgia, a huge recruiting win for Kirby Smart over Nick Saban. Former UGA coach Mark Richt did not recruit Fromm all that much, but Smart made him a top priority in the 2017 class. Notes: Fromm was consistently good if not ever spectacular for Georgia in three years as he threw for 8,236 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions during his time in Athens but there are questions about his arm strength heading into the combine. Farrell’s take: Fromm became a five-star late in the process, earning that fifth star after a great week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and was a huge flip for from Alabama.

He was a kid we felt was a “gamer” who might not have as many natural skills as some other five-star quarterbacks but had more of the intangibles. His efficiency and maturity were off the charts as a freshman and he led his team to the title game, so bigger things were expected as a sophomore and he delivered. However this past year he regressed and has some arm strength issues to answer that will determine if he's a late first rounder or slips to the middle rounds.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Recruiting: In February of his junior season, Gross-Matos committed to Penn State over North Carolina and Virginia Tech. Shortly before his pledge, Tennessee had also offered and was being considered but it was too late. Notes: In three seasons, Gross-Matos had 111 tackles including 36.5 for loss and 18.5 sacks. However, he was also named in a lawsuit brought by a former player in regards to hazing while at Penn State. Farrell’s take: Gross-Matos was a Rivals250 four-star who got better each time we saw him, and he finished the rankings cycle on an upswing after a great week at Under Armour. He had good length and a frame he continued to fill out, but it was his agility and balance that impressed us the most. He was very hard to knock off balance. He was another key get for Penn State from Virginia, a state the Nittany Lions have done well in.

He has to show he's big enough and physical enough compared to the other ends in the draft so he has a lot to prove. However, his motor will never be questioned.

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Recruiting: On July 4, with fireworks included in his commitment video, Higgins committed to Clemson although he had previously named Tennessee his leader and had been committed to the Volunteers. Ole Miss, Florida State and Ohio State were also considered. Notes: Over the last two seasons, Higgins totaled 118 catches (59 each season) for 2,103 yards and 25 touchdowns as Clemson made a run to the College Football Playoff twice including one national championship. There are questions about how physical a receiver Higgins is and whether he often faced elite cornerbacks in college. Farrell’s take: Higgins was a five-star freak coming out of high school, a tall and big receiver who had great body control and reminded me of AJ Green. He took the next step this season despite some early offensive struggles at Clemson and the NFL should fall in love with him.

He has a chance to be an NFL superstar and his ability to adjust to the ball as a big receiver is rare. The issue? How will he run as such a big receiver and will he stay healthy? He's been banged up here and there but hasn't missed much time, so it will come down to his speed.

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Recruiting: In October of his junior season, Kmet committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, Michigan and about a dozen other programs. He cited visiting for the Irish’s season-opening win over Texas as a big reason why they won out in his recruitment. Notes: Kmet had no receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons in South Bend and then this past season he finished with 43 catches for 515 yards and six scores. His measurables are outstanding but does Kmet have any credentials as an elite blocker? Farrell’s take: Kmet was a Rivals100 prospect coming out of high school with great size and the ability to box defenders out with ease. He's taken his game to the next level at Notre Dame and he's a no-brainer first-rounder.

However, the NFL will want to see how well he runs. If he runs well, he could be a first-rounder, but if he doesn't he could slide to round two. Either way he has the potential to be the next Rob Gronkowski in the NFL. He's that good.

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Recruiting: Michigan was considered the frontrunner for a while and the high four-star committed to the Wolverines in December of his senior year. Ruiz was also considering North Carolina, Florida, Auburn and Oklahoma. Notes: Ruiz helped anchor an offensive line that opened up Michigan’s running attack for four yards per carry and 26 rushing touchdowns this past season. There could be something to prove when it comes to power and moving NFL-level defensive tackles in the run game. Farrell’s take: Ruiz was our No. 1 center and a top 50 player nationally for many reasons and he's lived up to that billing at Michigan. He's a road grader as a run blocker but he has very quick feet.

For a center, however, he has to have great combine to land in round one and show the ability to explode and dominate off the snap. Every year a center goes in round one it seems and Ruiz has that chance.

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Recruiting: Swift landed offers from almost every top program, but once Georgia offered, the Bulldogs emerged as the frontrunner. Penn State, Clemson, Florida State and Alabama were also in Swift’s top group, but he committed early in his senior season and never wavered off that pledge. Notes: Over three seasons at Georgia, Swift carried the ball 440 times for 2,885 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught 73 passes for 666 yards and five scores. According to some NFL evaluations, Swift’s ball security and breakaway speed could be issues he needs to address. Farrell’s take: Swift was just shy of a fifth star in 2017 ranked as the No. 3 running back and No. 35 player in the country. He reminded me a bit of Nick Chubb coming out of high school, although he caught the ball a bit better. This should have been his breakout season in the SEC, but his year was good not great. He should be a great pro, however. As with most running backs, his 40 time will determine if he's a first-rounder or not.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Recruiting: The former four-star had been committed to Rutgers but he flipped his pledge to Wisconsin after taking an official visit to Madison for the Badgers’ game against Ohio State. Notes: Over three seasons, Taylor carried the ball 926 times for 6,174 yards with 50 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He is the second player in NCAA history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season twice, and his three-year total was the highest in NCAA history. With so many carries in Madison, there could be a question about how much tread is left on the tires. Farrell’s take: I liked Taylor's fit at Wisconsin because of his combination of size, power and quick feet, but I never expected him to reach this level. The Badgers have done so well with New Jersey/New York-area running backs over the years, and this kid is clearly the best. He broke former Badgers star running back Corey Clement's South Jersey rushing record his senior season and has been compared with Clement often, although he’s a bit more physical and faster. Taylor’s balance, especially, stood out when scouting him but there is concern about how much wear and tear he's taken in college and how fast he can run. He will have a great combine.

Isaiah Wilson, Georgia