BadgerBlitz - Ten key Michigan products who went out of state for college

1. Justin Rogers (2020)

The skinny: Rogers took spring official visits to Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia before surprising some by committing to the Wildcats in late May, a couple of days after his trip to Georgia. He then took another official visit to Alabama, but stuck with Kentucky.

The Wildcats have a deep and talented defensive line returning this season, but hopes are high that Rogers will make an early impact. Farrell’s take: Rogers was considered by many as a kid who would stay close to home and perhaps end up at Michigan, but he wanted to leave and play defensive tackle and the Wildcats gave him that chance.

*****

2. Anthony Bradford (2019)

The skinny: Keeping his process pretty close to the vest, Bradford took spring official visits to LSU and Tennessee before committing to the Tigers in early May.

As a true freshman, Bradford played in three games but he was able to maintain his redshirt. This fall he is backing up Chasen Hines at right guard. Farrell’s take: Big and talented offensive linemen aren’t easy to come by, and Michigan and Michigan State missed out on Bradford, who has a chance to be a good one down the line.

*****

3. Enzo Jennings

The skinny: Jennings took spring official visits to Penn State, Kentucky and Pittsburgh before committing in May. A late offer from Oklahoma almost delayed his decision, but the Nittany Lions were considered the favorite for the last few months of his process. A redshirt is possible this season for Jennings, as he will likely be backing up players like Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland at safety. Farrell’s take: Jennings is a tall defensive back with range. He also likes to hit, so having him leave the state and head to a Big Ten East rival might not be a good look in a few years.

*****

4. Logan Brown

The skinny: Brown committed to Wisconsin after the Badgers beat Michigan during his junior season. The Wolverines continued to push for Brown over the next year, but they were never able to pry him away from the Badgers.

Brown was able to redshirt last season and is the future left tackle in Madison. But with Cole Van Lanen returning at the position in 2020 this will likely be a season for him to gain some experience while further learning the position. Farrell’s take: Brown was a big head-to-head win for Wisconsin, as the Badgers continue to flex their muscle when it comes to offensive lineman. He has a chance to be the next great one in Madison.

*****

5. Marvin Grant

The skinny: Grant committed to Purdue during the spring after his junior season, over offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Iowa State and Pittsburgh. Michigan also offered and pushed for Grant during his junior season but then backed off during the winter and spring.

Grant looked primed to make an impact as a true freshman but an injury cut his season short. The coaching staff and fans are excited to see what Grant will be able to accomplish in 2020. Farrell’s take: Grant isn’t a massive loss yet, but Michigan liked him very early and he likely would have made an impact early at Michigan State. We will see how he responds from injury.

*****

6. D’Wan Mathis

The skinny: Mathis had a wild recruiting process. He was committed to Iowa State, Michigan State and Ohio State at different times before finally finding a home at Georgia. Jaime Newman looked to be the likely starter at Georgia until he decided to opt out. This put Mathis in the spotlight, and he grabbed the opportunity by winning the starting job against Arkansas in the season-opener. Against the Razorbacks the redshirt freshman struggled, completing 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards and one interception before being benched. Farrell’s take: OK, maybe Mathis is too high on this list after his first performance as the starter for Georgia, but he’s still a big name who at one time was committed to the Spartans.

*****

7. Lance Dixon

The skinny: Dixon took spring official visits to Penn State and Wisconsin before committing to the Nittany Lions in early July. While he also considered Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, his numerous visits to Happy Valley made the Nittany Lions the favorite.

Dixon was able to maintain his redshirt in 2019 while playing in two games. This fall he will be expected to add depth to the linebacking corps while likely backing up Brandon Smith. Farrell’s take: Dixon is another loss to Penn State for Michigan and Michigan State, and he should make an impact in the Big Ten East down the line.

*****

8. Cameron Martinez

The skinny: Martinez took spring official visits to Ohio State, Minnesota and Northwestern before committing to the Buckeyes. His visit to Columbus was his last one before his decision.

Martinez will play cornerback in Columbus, which is a position of need this fall for the Buckeyes. But Ohio State is also loaded with young talent like Tyreke Johnson, Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown. Farrell’s take: Any recruit that is coveted by Ohio State that leaves Michigan and lands in Columbus is a big deal.

*****

9. Marquan McCall

The skinny: While Michigan and Michigan State were always in the picture, McCall’s only spring visit after his junior season went to Kentucky. That experience and the relationship he built with the coaching staff was more than enough for him to pull off a surprise and commit to the Wildcats in May.

Coming off a 2019 season in which he totaled 21 tackles, four tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery, McCall will line up at nose tackle this fall. Farrell’s take: McCall was a recent get for Kentucky and really helped the Wildcats land Justin Rogers. Big men don’t grow on trees.

*****

10. Maliq Carr