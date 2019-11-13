Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Wisconsin has had tremendous success recruiting running backs from New Jersey with Ron Dayne, Corey Clement and now Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, and this past weekend another one was on campus.

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep standout Jalen Berger checked out the Badgers as the Big Ten power is a serious contender in his recruitment.

Berger is the top-rated prospect in the state of New Jersey and the sixth-best running back nationally in an absolutely loaded position group this recruiting cycle.

Penn State and Rutgers have been more consistently coming after him over the last year or so and it will be interesting to see what Berger thinks of the Scarlet Knights, especially if Greg Schiano is hired as coach. Michigan has also been high on his list among others.

But Wisconsin has tremendous running back tradition, it has developed elite players at that position from New Jersey and it’s no secret that coach Paul Chryst wants to run the ball all the time.

Can Wisconsin dip back into Jersey to land Berger’s commitment or are Penn State, Rutgers and other teams ahead at this point?