BadgerBlitz - Rowan Brumbaugh is ready to get back on the court

There is a chance that Rowan Brumbaugh becomes one of the hottest point guard names in the 2022 class this summer, playing with the Big Shots Elite Prospect U team. The point guard out of Northfield Mount Herman has an infectious quality to his game.

“I’m kind of like a John Stockton, I am going to be in your face all game, picking up full court playing as hard as possible, but I want to get my teammates involved first and foremost,” Brumbaugh said.

While Northfield Mount Herman was not able to have a season this year due to a COVID shutdown, Brumbaugh used that time to his advantage, and college programs took note of that as well.

“We didn’t get to play this season, so I looked at it as an opportunity to really get into the weight room. So, the biggest improvements in my game over these past six to eight months has been my strength and athleticism.” Brumbaugh said, “I would definitely say Wisconsin is hitting me pretty hard, along with Princeton, Georgetown and Virginia Tech I am hearing from the most.”