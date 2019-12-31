News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 17:11:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 RB Jalen Berger set to announce Saturday

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

SAN ANTONIO – Several prospects who plan to announce Saturday during the All-American Bowl telecast have already signed their letters of intent. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep’s Jalen Berger did not ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}