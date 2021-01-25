 BadgerBlitz - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-25 14:48:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1

Dave Berry and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

It's Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class and we kick things off by counting down our five-stars all the way to No. 1.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Making the Case for No. 1 | How things stand with the uncommitted players in the Rivals250 | The top five-star candidates

Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Breaking down the new five-stars | Biggest movers in new ranking | Farrell's thoughts

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Schools with the most R250 players

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

*****

1. DT Maason Smith (LSU)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****

2. OL JC Latham (Alabama)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

3. DE Korey Foreman (USC)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****

4. OL Amarius Mims (Georgia)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

5. QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****

6. DE J.T Tuimoloau (uncommitted)

*****

7. QB Brock Vandagriff (Georgia)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

8. OL Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

9. QB Ty Thompson (Oregon)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

10. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****

11. DE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****

12. OL Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****

13. ATH Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****

14. OL Bryce Foster (Texas A&M)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

15. WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****

16. QB Sam Huard (Washington)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

*****

17. OL Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM

*****

18. LB Dallas Turner (Alabama)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

19. DB James Williams (Miami)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

*****

20. DB Sage Ryan (LSU)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****

21. LB Barrett Carter (Clemson)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

22. OL Kingsley Suamataia (Oregon)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

23. LB Clayton Smith (Oklahoma)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****

24. DE Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

25. OL Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

*****

26. OL Tristan Leigh (Clemson)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

27. DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Alabama)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

28. RB Camar Wheaton (Alabama)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

29. Terrence Lewis (Maryland)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

30. DB Corey Collier (Florida)

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}