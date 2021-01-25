BadgerBlitz - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1

Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1
It's Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class and we kick things off by counting down our five-stars all the way to No. 1.
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Making the Case for No. 1 | How things stand with the uncommitted players in the Rivals250 | The top five-star candidates
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Breaking down the new five-stars | Biggest movers in new ranking | Farrell's thoughts
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Schools with the most R250 players
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
*****
1. DT Maason Smith (LSU)
2. OL JC Latham (Alabama)
3. DE Korey Foreman (USC)
4. OL Amarius Mims (Georgia)
5. QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma)
6. DE J.T Tuimoloau (uncommitted)
*****