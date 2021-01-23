BadgerBlitz - Point guard Rowan Brumbaugh brings energy, adds offers

While the state of Massachusetts has canceled its season, it has not slowed down Rowan Brumbaugh’s recruitment. On Saturday, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called him to officially extend an offer from the Badgers. Then, on Thursday, Travis Steele called to give an Xavier offer. “Coach Gard started texting me in November. We continued to talk, and coach Krabbenhoft started texting me too. We talked on the phone a bunch. We did a virtual visit Friday and coach Gard called me and offered me Saturday afternoon.” Brumbaugh continued, “I’ve been talking to coach Travis Steele and Ben Johnson for over a month. Then coach Steele called me Wednesday and we had a great talk. Then on Thursday we did a zoom with the entire staff which was amazing, that’s when they offered me.” Wisconsin is Brumbaugh's 12th offer and Xavier is his 14th. The programs join the likes of Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Richmond, George Washington, Princeton, and more in offering Brumbaugh, but he says there are three who are contacting him the most, Georgetown, Princeton Xavier, and Wisconsin. ***** MORE: The latest on Isaac McKneely | William Richardson | Kuluel Mading 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

Georgetown: "They are close to my home and they let their guard go! It is also a great education." Princeton: "They offer a top-notch education. I would have a big role coming in as a freshman, and I love their coaching staff." Xavier: "I love their coaching staff, they're hilarious. I also love how they have bigger sized guards who play up-tempo and can space the floor! Overall an incredible program." Wisconsin: "I love everything about them, the culture, the play style, location and coaching staff. I feel I could be great there. A lot stands out to me from there. While they have not offered yet, Brumbaugh notes he is hearing a lot from Georgia Tech as well.

BRUMBAUGH'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUES

“I would describe my game as a skilled lead, true point guard who will make the right play and score when needed," Brumbaugh said. "I bring length, leadership, bring a great teammate, decision making and skill to the court. I have heard I play like Steve Nash and John Stockton.” While he was not able to play much this summer, Brumbaugh was determined to not let the pandemic stunt his progress. “COVID was definitely a setback with recruiting, but that is not what it is about, it’s about continuing to get better, and that is what I have been focusing on," he said. "I have been working on my athleticism and lateral quickness. Also, I grew two inches over the summer."

