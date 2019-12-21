*****

It's difficult to know whether Evans should be included in this group of available RBs, because it no longer appears he's indeed available. But with all the drama surrounding his recruitment, we'll keep him in here for now. Sources told Rivals on Friday that Evans signed with one of his top four schools – Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU or Alabama – on Friday. But the announcement is being held off until the Under Armour All-America Game. So, for now, let's keep him on the list although it appears he is unavailable. However, with Evans, we've come to learn you just never know. DID EVANS SIGN? SAM SPIEGELMAN WITH LATEST ON EVANS DRAMA

*****

It has been rather quiet on the Daijun Edwards front, but Georgia and Florida State are the two main schools keeping tabs on the four-star running back. The Gators remain in contact as well. The Seminoles were close to landing a commitment from Edwards over the summer; can they regain momentum late? That may depend on how hard the in-state Dawgs push down the stretch.

*****

Henry Parrish needed added time to contemplate his options, which is why the four-star from Miami will announce his decision in February. Florida has long been the favorite, but former Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin landing at Ole Miss is a situation to monitor. Parrish and Kiffin forged a strong bond while the coach was in Boca Raton, Fla., which may help the Rebels' chances down the stretch.

*****

Kevontre Bradford had whittled his options down to Wisconsin and Ohio State midway through his senior season after taking a summer trip to Madison and then taking in the Buckeyes' tilt vs. Michigan State. Bradford led Lancaster (Texas) on a deep playoff run, which took his attention off recruiting temporarily. Bradford will now make his mind up in February, with Wisconsin, Nebraska and Oklahoma State as all real options. LSU and Texas may be some other schools to watch. The Tigers offered midway through the fall and the Longhorns are looking for a second back to pair with five-star BIjan Robinson.

*****