 BadgerBlitz - No rush for three-star Ohio LB Damon Ollison II
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 11:01:51 -0500') }} football Edit

No rush for three-star Ohio LB Damon Ollison II

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Akron Hoban linebacker Damon Ollison II is one of just five prospects ranked in the state of Ohio’s top 25 for the 2021 class who remains uncommitted heading into the summer. While many prospects h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}