The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up over the weekend and many players helped their stock leading into April’s NFL Draft. Here’s a look at our top 10.

1. JONATHAN TAYLOR, Wisconsin RB

Recruiting: The former four-star had been committed to Rutgers but he flipped his pledge to Wisconsin after taking an official visit to Madison for the Badgers’ game against Ohio State. Heading into combine: The concern over Taylor heading into the combine was whether he had elite running back speed and if he had tread on the tires after carrying the ball 926 times over three seasons. He answered those questions and more in Indianapolis. Farrell’s take: We had Taylor as a four-star coming out of high school for many reasons but speed wasn’t one of them. He was fast enough but I never saw this coming. His 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds was a surprise to everyone and he has moved into first-round discussion for sure and is RB1 in many boards.

2. JUSTIN JEFFERSON, LSU WR

Recruiting: A 2017 prospect, Jefferson committed to LSU in the summer after National Signing Day. His only other offer came from Nicholls State. Heading into combine: Jefferson had an incredible junior season with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to a national title, but there were questions about his explosiveness and speed. When he ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called it the most important time of the day. Farrell’s take: Jefferson was not this fast in high school. Trust me. Should he have been rated higher than a two-star? Yep, but he was a late addition to the LSU class and academics were a reason many backed off. He’s put himself in the first-round discussion for sure now after running what is one of the most surprising times of the combine.

3. ISAIAH SIMMONS, Clemson LB

Recruiting: Arkansas never offered Simmons despite it being his dream school, and then it looked like Michigan and Nebraska had emerged, but a lot of coaching staffs were not sure whether Simmons was a better fit on offense or defense. When a bunch of Clemson defensive backs left for the NFL, coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables made Simmons a priority and he picked the Tigers. Heading into combine: Simmons’ production at Clemson - 238 tackles, 20 pass deflections, six forced fumbles - was never a concern. If there was any issue with Simmons it’s the question of where exactly does he fit best and how would he run in the 40-yard dash. He answered that decisively by posting great numbers including 4.39 40 time at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. Farrell’s take: Simmons was a three-star coming out of high school who was a good athlete who didn’t have a true position. Now he’s a freak athlete who can play numerous positions. He was projected as a top-10 pick heading into the combine but now he’s a guy who might not last beyond the first five picks as franchises will try to trade up.

4. TRISTAN WIRFS, Iowa OL

Recruiting: The four-star offensive tackle committed to Iowa over Iowa State, his only other offer, in December of his junior year. Heading into combine: There were not a ton of questions around Wirfs other than some lower-body athleticism and to see how consistently physical he could be but he answered everything possible in Indianapolis and could have catapulted himself even higher among a loaded offensive line group. Farrell’s take: Wirfs was a first-rounder heading into the combine and was a four-star out of high school who was a good athlete but very raw. He’s become an amazing athlete as evidence by his dominant combine and he won’t last beyond 11 where the Jets pick.

5. JAVELIN GUIDRY, Utah CB

Recruiting: An early Houston commit when Tom Herman coached the Cougars, Guidry ended up picking Utah over Texas even when Herman was coaching the Longhorns and the three-star prospect visited Austin right before his decision. Heading into combine: There were a lot of other hyped cornerbacks heading into Indianapolis and to move up within the positional rankings, Guidry needed to post an outstanding 40 time. He did just that by going 4.29. That was even better than many expected. Farrell’s take: Guidry was a low three-star with average size and skill but he could always run and his amazing 40 time at the combine will put him in first-round discussion.

Jalen Hurts (AP Images)

6. JALEN HURTS, Oklahoma QB

Recruiting: Hurts committed to Alabama over Mississippi State, Texas A&M and many others in the summer before his senior season. He ended up winning the starting job at Alabama but lost it at halftime of the national title game to Tua Tagovailoa and ended up transferring to Oklahoma for this past season. Heading into combine: Could Hurts make all the throws? How consistent was he throwing the route tree? Should he even switch to receiver like other quarterbacks had in the past? Hurts only helped himself with his performance by consistently throwing it well and reportedly doing well in interviews, too. Farrell’s take: Hurts has always been a cool cucumber even in high school and always a good athlete, but what really impressed aside from his times was the way he threw the ball. He’s come such a long way as a passer and I think he moved himself up into the second round.

7. NEVILLE GALLIMORE, Oklahoma DL

Recruiting: Gallimore committed to Oklahoma over Ohio State, Florida State and many others during the Army All-American Bowl. He had 28 offers and was a four-star prospect coming out of Canada Prep Football Academy. Heading into combine: There were not many questions about Gallimore’s athletic ability going into Indianapolis but running 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds definitely opened some eyes. Farrell’s take: Gallimore was the rare Canadian Rivals100 prospect, but that’s how much potential he had. He was obviously raw, but his size and athleticism were excellent and he had a great motor. Gallimore was always a good athlete but his 40 time is off the charts for a big man and he moved around well.

8. CAM AKERS, Florida State RB

Recruiting: After a seven-month commitment to Alabama through his junior season, Akers backed off his pledge to the Crimson Tide in March before his senior year and said during that time that Alabama would still be considered. A dual-threat quarterback in high school, many believed Ole Miss and Mississippi State emerged as frontrunners. Tennessee and Ohio State emerged as favorites through his senior year, but Akers had also taken a couple trips to Florida State and in late December the five-star picked the Seminoles. Heading into combine: Akers had up-down-and-then-up again rushing numbers at Florida State so consistency might be an issue but many believe it was just poor offensive line play that limited him there. Seeing his speed was also a question but Akers ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and that was impressive. Farrell’s take: Akers was our No 3 player in the nation for a reason and he’s trying to overcome a bad offensive line at Florida State that led to a solid but unexceptional career. His speed and his cutting ability were on display as he moved into second-round discussion.

9. C.J. HENDERSON, Florida DB

Recruiting: Leading up to his signing day decision, Henderson reportedly flip-flopped numerous times between Florida and Miami. His high school coach stepped away from Henderson’s recruitment in the closing days since Henderson couldn’t make up his mind between the Gators and the Hurricanes and he needed even more time. Heading into combine: There could still be some questions for Henderson heading into his pro day or things that could be figured out on film but his athleticism was proven in Indianapolis. The former four-star ran a 4.39 40 and tested well across the board. Farrell’s take: We thought Henderson would run well and we knew he’d move well and he did just that. This is what we saw from him in high school and why he played early at Florida. He’s a first-rounder to me.

10. CHASE CLAYPOOL, Notre Dame WR