BadgerBlitz - Midwest Spotlight: Most intriguing two-team battles

The spring wave of commitments has taken a lot of top prospects off the board, and many remaining recruitments are focused on a handful of schools. In the Midwest, 30 of the 43 prospects rated four-stars or higher have already issued commitments. Of the remaining uncommitted prospects there are clear top contenders. Here are five two-team battles in the region that are set to play out over the coming weeks and months.

ROCCO SPINDLER: Michigan vs. Notre Dame

Rocco Spindler

THOMAS FIDONE: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Thomas Fidone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

JAGER BURTON: Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Jager Burton (Rivals.com)

YANNI KARLAFTIS: Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Yanni Karlaftis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Last month, Yanni Karlaftis confirmed he had narrowed his focus to Cal, Purdue, Oregon and Wisconsin. The four-star linebacker has never visited either Cal or Oregon, however, and with recruiting trips shut down at least through the end of July, there are no current plans to see those schools. Until visits resume, that leaves Purdue and Wisconsin as the two primary contenders. It almost seems too easy of a choice to pick Purdue and just move on. After all, Karlaftis lives in the shadow of Ross-Ade Stadium, his brother starred for the Boilermakers as a true freshman last season and head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have a clear plan for how they want to use Yanni in their defense. However, Karlaftis has not decided yet, which in and of itself says this is not such a sure-fire pick. He appears to be an ideal fit for what Wisconsin likes to do with its linebackers, and previous visits to Madison clearly clicked with Karlaftis. I have said before I think this race is closer than most people assume, but the majority of paths still lead to Purdue. Prediction: Purdue

JAMARI BUDDIN: Michigan State vs. Penn State