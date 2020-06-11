Many thought the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting dead period would slow the recruiting process down for most recruits. Instead, it has had the opposite effect. Commitments started coming at an exponential rate, with many top prospects deciding they wanted to end their recruitments. Take a look where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stand. Up next are the tight ends.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss Recruiting outlook: A commitment could be coming very soon for Wolfe. This is a battle between Ohio State and Tennessee with Ole Miss looking like the dark horse. The Buckeyes seem like the favorite but the Vols have been recruiting very well over the last month and that momentum could help them with Wolfe. Farrell’s take: Ohio State has long been considered the leader here but the Vols have done a great job making up ground. I feel that Tennessee has the edge now and Ole Miss could be second as Ohio State has fallen a bit.

Top contenders: Nebraska, LSU, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Notre Dame Recruiting outlook: Fidone isn’t going to rush his recruitment. He was planning on taking a lot of visits this spring but the dead period forced him to postpone those trips. Nebraska, LSU and Iowa have been at the forefront of his recruitment but programs like Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, and Notre Dame were hoping to pick up some momentum once he visited. Look for Fidone’s recruitment to stretch into the fall. Farrell’s take: Fidone is hard to read and a lack of visits have hurt his recruiting progress but Nebraska is still the team to beat followed by Iowa, LSU and Michigan. I’d be stunned if he didn’t end up at Nebraska.

Top contenders: Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal, UCLA, Washington Recruiting outlook: Georgia looks like the leader for Bowers but he still likes Oregon and isn’t scared off by Moliki Matavoa’s commitment to the Ducks. He wants to take more visits before announcing a commitment. UCLA, Notre Dame and Washington are also pushing to get him on campus. Farrell’s take: Bowers is in no hurry to make a decision but right now it’s Georgia against Oregon with the Dawgs holding the edge. He took a visit to Georgia and loved it but additional visits could change his list.

Top contenders: Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, Wisconsin Recruiting outlook: Ferguson’s recruitment suffered a setback when the dead period sprung up because he hasn’t taken many visits yet. He named a top five of Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, USC and Wisconsin but he still wants to take his visits before deciding. Ferguson might wait to commit until the fall but there is a chance his commitment could come this summer. Farrell’s take: I have the Ducks winning this battle right now as they’ve been recruiting him very hard and they are close enough to home. Visits could change this, but I feel he joins Moliki Matavoa in this class.