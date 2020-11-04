BadgerBlitz - How things stand for top five uncommitted linebackers

Smael Mondon (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: Mondon’s recruitment has been under the microscope for months but it should be coming to an end on Nov. 18. His all-SEC finalists have been putting in a ton of effort pursuing him but he is nearly ready to announce his choice. At various points it has looked like different teams had the inside track for Mondon’s commitment but Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia look like they’re the favorites. Georgia could have slightly more momentum with Mondon at this point, but the Vols and Tigers are right there. Farrell’s take: I still have Georgia here, but Auburn would have been a real problem had they won a few recent recruiting battles. The Vols have always been there to me. He should end up at UGA.

*****

Top contenders: USC, UCLA, Utah Recruiting outlook: Calvert has been very tough to read but his recruitment is coming down to a trio of Pac-12 schools. USC and UCLA are battling this one out and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end up at either. Watch out for Utah, though. Calvert really likes the coaching staff there. Farrell’s take: I’ll go with USC here, but Utah wouldn’t be a stunner. He obviously stays in the West, and if Clay Helton survives then Calvert should be a Trojan.

*****

Top contenders: Nebraska, Utah, Virginia, Arizona State, Colorado Recruiting outlook: Recruiting momentum for Ho’ohuli has slowed a bit, and it’s hard to get a clear picture of where his recruitment is headed at the moment. Nebraska has a very good shot at landing him because the Huskers prioritized him early. Utah is probably the biggest threat right now. Virginia, Arizona State and Colorado were more involved earlier in the process. Farrell’s take: I’ll guess Nebraska here because the Huskers have done a great job with him, but he has no idea where he wants to head, so he’s hard to read.

*****

Top contenders: Cal, Purdue, Oregon, Wisconsin Recruiting outlook: It looked like Karlaftis was going to commit on Aug. 9, but he decided to take some additional time to look into his finalists. With no decision date in mind, it could be some time before he’s ready to end his recruitment. Karlaftis hasn’t tipped his hand, but odds are good that he stays in the Big Ten and follows his brother to Purdue. Farrell’s take: You have to think Purdue with the family connection, and anything else would be a stunner.

*****