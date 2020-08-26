BadgerBlitz - Hinzman family helps cleanup effort in Iowa

On August 10, a line of violent thunderstorms classified as a derecho with winds in excess of 100 miles per hour hit the state of Iowa. Since then, there have been massive cleanup and recovery efforts as thousands try to get their lives somewhat back to normal.

Among those traveling to the state to lend a helping hand recently was Carson Hinzman, a highly sought after offensive lineman in the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Hinzman, who has visited Iowa several times during the recruiting process, decided to make the trip after seeing the damage on the news, especially as a kid that has grown up on a family farm.

“What really inspired us to make the trip was just the utter devastation that came from the insane storms,” said Hinzman. “It especially hit home for us because we understand from a farming standpoint of just how saddening it can be to look out and see your cornfield completely flat.”

Traveling with his father, sister, and three friends, Hinzman left early Sunday morning and made a five-hour drive to Cedar Rapids where they helped cut up fallen trees, move brush, and clean up yards throughout the day.

“The people that we got the chance to help were amazing people,” Hinzman said. “They were so kind and incredibly thankful. It was an awesome experience. I wish we could have stayed longer.”

Spearheading the effort was Carson’s father, Jon Hinzman, who has led a group from St. Croix Central High School that works out together, but also strives for a greater purpose.

“During the pandemic, we’ve built a group of kids that are working out together in the shed with us when things were closed in the spring and summer,” said Jon Hinzman. “We call it ‘For a Purpose.’ We work hard and want to do well in our academics and sports, but also serve and give back to help others.”

Starting locally, the group has helped out others in their area first and then started branching out and looking for more service trips.

“We started with going to a food shelter at a local town and then there was a storm here in a neighboring town, so we went there and worked at two or three houses and helped people,” Jon Hinzman said. “The kids really bought into it and asked what else is out there.”

That is what eventually led to them to Cedar Rapids as Jon, Carson, and Breslin Hinzman were joined by Noah Nusbaum, Jaden Goodwin, and Jaden Boyce on the cleanup crew Sunday, showing one small gesture can still have a big impact.

“We’re fortunate to be able to go help and I think it’s important that my kids and the kids I’m involved with have the opportunity to see how important it is to donate and dedicate your time to others in need,” said Jon Hinzman. “It’s extremely important, especially in the times we’re living in right now.”