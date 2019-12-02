Four-star Kaden Johnson still considering five
Minneapolis linebacker Kaden Johnson has laid low for much of the fall, but with his senior season now over and the December Signing Period closing in, the four-star prospect opened up about where ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news