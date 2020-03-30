News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 13:24:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star 2022 DB Braelon Allen updates his recruitment

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

The first class of 2022 ratings started to roll out Monday, and listed in that first batch of prospects was Fond du Lac, Wisc., safety Braelon Allen. The sophomore had considered announcing a commi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}