BadgerBlitz - Fact or Fiction: Emory Jones will win the Florida QB job

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Wisconsin’s traditional run-first, power offense will slowly change with Barry Alvarez stepping down.

Barry Alvarez (Getty Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

This will slowly happen as offenses continue to evolve around the country and Graham Mertz shows that quarterbacks can lead a pass-first offense at Wisconsin. Barry Alvarez loved the big linemen and ground-and-pound run game and Bret Bielema and Paul Chryst have followed suit, likely with some of Alvarez's input. But eventually the Badgers will open things up more. However, the reviews were mixed on The Badgers' Den message board on our Wisconsin site BadgerBlitz.com as many feel Alvarez will still have a hand in football even after retiring while others think, after Chryst, anything can happen.

2. Emory Jones will win the Florida QB job.

Emory Jones (Getty Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

Anthony Richardson will make a push but my feeling is that Emory Jones will be the clear No. 1 quarterback at Florida by the end of spring practice. That doesn’t mean Dan Mullen will avoid playing the backup in spots, as he did that even with Kyle Trask, but Jones is the 2021 future. The fans on the Gators Blue Board at our Florida site GatorsTerritory.com agree as well.

3. Mac Jones will go No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft.

Mac Jones (Getty Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT