BadgerBlitz - Fact or Fiction: Auburn is the sleeper to watch

Fact or Fiction: Auburn is the sleeper to watch
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Auburn is the sleeper to watch nationally.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Who will be this year's Minnesota? The team that everyone overlooks who could really shake things up? Look at Auburn, which has an older Bo Nix, some experienced and dangerous weapons on offense and a really strong and deep defense. Alabama is obviously the favorite in the SEC West and Texas A&M is the dark horse for many, but Auburn is the team to keep an eye on.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Not a lot of people are talking about Oklahoma State but they should be. The offense is loaded with playmakers from quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard, receiver Tylan Wallace and many others and then nearly the entire defense returns. There is a good chance that the Cowboys could be undefeated - Texas will have something to say about that - when they visit Oklahoma for Bedlam on Nov. 21. Oklahoma State has lost the last five in that series, but I could argue the Cowboys have never had a more veteran and prepared team heading into Norman. This is a sleeper Big 12 champ right here.
2. Nolan Rucci will pick Wisconsin.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I thought it was going to be Penn State until just a few days ago when confidence on the Nittany Lions side faded fast. Nolan Rucci has family connections to both Penn State and Wisconsin, but playing with his brother Hayden in Madison will win out. This will be a massive win for the Badgers and another amazing recruiting job going into an enemy state and stealing a prospect. They did the same earlier this cycle with T.J. Bollers from Iowa. And this is a big loss for Penn State if it happens.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Wisconsin now looks like the leader for Rucci and it’s understandable why since the Badgers do such a phenomenal job developing offensive linemen and his brother plays in Madison.
There’s no sugar-coating how big of a loss this is for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are still trying to build an elite offensive line and having Rucci and Landon Tengwall in the same recruiting class would have been huge. Pennsylvania is not always loaded with elite talent, so keeping a player like Rucci home is crucial.
3. Notre Dame can win the ACC over Clemson.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. There was a lot of talk on College GameDay about Notre Dame being the biggest threat to Clemson to win the ACC, but I just don’t think there’s a threat. Clemson is loaded even with the loss of Justyn Ross, and this is a team that is angry and motivated after losing to LSU in the title game. Notre Dame is talented and North Carolina is on the rise, but I can’t see either defense holding up to the explosive Clemson offense.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Notre Dame is a very talented team and they’re well-coached but I worry the Irish don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up with Clemson. The offensive line is going to muscle almost all their opponents, but nobody muscles Clemson’s defensive front and that’s going to be an issue because Notre Dame is still looking for playmakers in the passing game.
Other than the Notre Dame matchup in South Bend, which could get interesting, Clemson’s biggest threat is Miami in October. The Hurricanes should be able to score, they have a dynamic quarterback and they could be one of the sleepers nationally this season. But the ACC is still very much Clemson and then everybody else.