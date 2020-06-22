BadgerBlitz - Commitment breakdown: Ricardo Hallman chooses Wisconsin

Four-star defensive back Ricardo Hallman announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, choosing the Badgers over a handful of other major offers. Hallman, who is yet to visit Madison, discusses his decision below.





IN HIS WORDS

ON THE FACTORS THAT DROVE HIS COMMITMENT

“What sold me on Wisconsin was the coaching staff and having a chance to play for those guys. Coach [James] Leonhard definitely played a big role in it. Knowing that he made it to the NFL and has been where I want to be helps. Then, I just know Wisconsin is a great environment. It’s one of the best college towns out there. Getting the full college experience while I get to play under a great staff is what really sold me.”





ON COMMITTING TO WISCONSIN SIGHT UNSEEN

“I was supposed to go up there in the spring, but that obviously got cancelled. I have a friend that goes there, though. He tells me how great it is and how the traditions are. I’m looking forward to getting up thee and seeing the fourth-quarter jump. I know that the fanbase gets crazy. I already know it’s a great place.”





ON HIS ROLE IN THE DEFENSE

“Coach Leonhard just said he plans to play me, like, all over the secondary. He’s going to mix me in at all three -- as a corner and a nickel but also put me in at safety.”





ON THE COACHES THAT SEALED THE DEAL

“It was mainly Coach Leonhard, but also coach [Paul] Chryst. They both did a great job of recruiting me and just constantly talking to me. They built a relationship with me and my family and they did a good job of making everyone feel comfortable.”