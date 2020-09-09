BadgerBlitz - Bossi's Best: 2022 summer stock boosters

A summer unlike any we have ever seen on the grassroots circuit is winding down as schools – whether virtual or in person – are starting up around the country. Which members of the class of 2022 helped themselves out the most during the various live-streamed events and combines? In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, a look at 10 from the junior class who impressed during national analyst Eric Bossi's viewings. RELATED: 2021 summer stock boosters MORE: Three-Point Play ***** 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team *****



Recruitment: Offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa and others.

Why his stock is rising: We were already able to move up Ware a little, thanks to some other players reclassifying earlier in the summer. But given his size, ability to run the floor, hands and basic tools on the offensive end, there is a chance Ware could ultimately develop into at least a top 35 level player. His developmental track is reminiscent of Daniel Gafford's.



Recruitment: Offers from Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Wichita State. Why his stock is rising: One of the premier athletes in his class, Shaw has been focusing on playing with more energy so he can put his length and athleticism to work. He really runs the floor and crashes the glass and his potential as a multi-positional defender is big time. He just keeps getting better each time I see him.

Recruitment: Offers from Baylor, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas and Wisconsin. Why his stock is rising: Holloman is all about toughness and it isn't surprising to find out that he is a Power Five-level prospect in football as well. When I saw him this summer I saw a much-improved decision-maker, an effective communicator at the point of attack and a guy who could one day be a lock-down defender.

Recruitment: Offers from Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Illinois, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Why his stock is rising: We've written about Wallace pretty extensively this summer, so seeing him on this list is no surprise. Wallace is an absolute pit bull of a competitor, plays fast, is a dangerous pull-up jump shooter and is showing more and more that he could ultimately play some point guard on the next level.

Recruitment: Offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Howard, Iowa State, LSU, Oklahoma State and South Florida. Why his stock is rising: From what I have seen, both of the Thompson twins should be under consideration for top 50 status nationally. Amen is more of a play-maker for others and a ball-handler, while Ausar is more of a slasher and transition finisher. They are both dynamic athletes and potentially elite perimeter defenders. The jump shots need some improvement, but these guys have the goods. They are from the Oakland area and it is surprising the West Coast schools haven't caught on to them yet.

Recruitment: Offers from Georgetown, Mississippi, South Florida, TCU and more. Why his stock is rising: A long, athletic and instinctual wing scorer, Martin has been having a monster summer. He gets to the cup, he plays hard and he has the ability to make you pay with the jump shot. Had it been a normal summer we'd probably be seeing the Southeastern high-majors going to battle over him.

Recruitment: Offers from TCU, Texas and Virginia Tech. Why his stock is rising: This dude plays like a man-child. He tries to rip the rim off every chance he gets, has boundless energy and can also face up and make a jump shot. He needs some polish, but he has the raw tools to be a big-time college player and he'll certainly make a splash when he enters the rankings.

Recruitment: Offers from BYU, Texas Tech and Utah. Why his stock is rising: Nobody will ever accuse Kohler of lacking footwork, touch or skill. He's also a tough kid who doesn't mind mixing it up a bit. He's stretching out some and starting to fill out his frame while making positive strides with his overall game and production.

