Schools in the mix: LSU, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA Prediction: Wisconsin Gorney’s take: There has been significant success with Wisconsin developing running backs from the state of New Jersey and the guess is that continues with Berger. Other programs are still very much still in the picture, with UCLA and Rutgers involved. The Scarlet Knights were considered the front-runner but that talk has died down. A good visit to UCLA was also important in the decision, but our pick is the Badgers. Over the next few weeks leading to February’s signing day, Berger’s recruitment could stay interesting.

Schools in the mix: Arizona State, USC, Washington, Oklahoma Prediction: USC Gorney’s take: Bryant has taken so many visits to USC, he’s so comfortable with the players on the team and he loves the offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, so the Trojans have the big edge here. There has been some late buzz around Oklahoma and Arizona State is a school that’s been coming after him as well, but USC makes the most sense in Bryant’s decision.

Schools in the mix: USC, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Arizona State Prediction: Arizona State Gorney’s take: At All-American Bowl Media Day, Bunkley-Shelton shocked a lot of people by saying USC, Oregon, Texas and Michigan were the four favorites. But there have been a lot of rumors that he’s going to pick the Sun Devils and pull a surprise on national television. That seems to make more sense, although Gee Scott Jr. said Bunkley-Shelton has been talking non-stop about the Longhorns all week. I’m still going with ASU.

Schools in the mix: Texas A&M, LSU, Utah Prediction: Texas A&M Gorney’s take: An early Oklahoma commitment, Cooper backed off that pledge in late November and Texas A&M became a serious contender. LSU pushed for his commitment and Utah became a real player in his recruitment, especially after his visit there in recent weeks. Still, Cooper’s relationship with position coach Bradley Dale Peveto gives the edge to the Aggies.

Schools in the mix: Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Penn State Prediction: Michigan Gorney’s take: Green-Warren, originally from Edmond, Okla., was committed to Oklahoma early in his high school career but he got back on the market in the spring before his senior season. His recruitment took a very Big Ten feel, with Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State all working hard to get him, and then USC has been involved for the longest time. It feels like the Wolverines definitely look the best, but the Trojans cannot be counted out.

Schools in the mix: Florida, Clemson, Georgia Prediction: Florida Gorney’s take: For a long time, the word was that Clemson was the front-runner and it was going to be tough to beat the Tigers. But in recent weeks, Florida has surged for the four-star receiver whose brother, C.J., starred for the Gators at defensive back. Having his brother play in Gainesville is a small factor in Henderson’s decision, but he’s comfortable at Florida and there could be immediate playing time there.

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State Prediction: Georgia Gorney’s take: Ringo had the luxury of flying on as many visits as he wanted because his mother works for the airlines, and so the five-star had a huge jump-start on seeing big programs across the country. He took a bunch of visits to Georgia and developed a great bond with coach Kirby Smart and others on staff. He also saw plenty of other places, but the SEC connection, the development at defensive back and other things point to the Bulldogs winning out here. There is some Texas buzz late, but I’m sticking with UGA.

