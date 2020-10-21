BadgerBlitz - 2022 DE Darris Smith's recruitment is taking off

"If there is a better defensive end in the state of Georgia, I want to see him," said Tomberlin. "This young man is a great athlete. He has a great body. He works hard. Darris is one of the best players in the country."

In his breakout year, Smith has over two dozen tackles and eight sacks in four games. His head coach Rick Tomberlin has coached many great high school players that have gone on to be stars in the NFL and he is very complimentary of Smith.

The 6-foot-6, 230 pound rush end out of Appling County High is an athlete. The star that has been dunking basketballs since 6th grade still shines on the basketball court, runs track is dominating this season.

BAXLEY, Ga. — Like always, new names are emerging this fall, even more due to now spring practice and the camp circuit being cut short due to COVID-19 this year, and one junior that is really picking up steam is Darris Smith .

Schools have started to take notice.

Georgia offered Tuesday. Mississippi State and Tennessee offered late last week bringing Smith's total to 10. Akron, Auburn, Miami, North Carolina, Northwestern, South Carolina, Syracuse and Wisconsin have also offered.

"I am excited about all this," said Smith. "Wisconsin was the first school to offer me early in September and now I am starting to get more offers and I am starting to get phone calls from different schools.

"It is exciting to start doing all of this. I am really excited about it."

Auburn and Syracuse have been the schools communicating most with Smith. With visits banned, he is talking to coaches as much as he can and starting to research the different schools on his list.

"I am just starting to build relationships with coaches now. The coaches are asking about me, they are trying to get to know me and it is an exciting time.

"These offers are surprising me. I didn't expect them to come like this. I started playing football when I was seven, and I have always been the tallest in the group, so going to play in college has been a dream for a long time.

"I am excited about building these relationships and getting to know different coaches. I am really excited about it all."

Smith is wide open to all schools at this time. He grew up a fan of Georgia and he was in Athens for the Texas A&M game last season.

"I talked to coach Lanning about the Georgia offer and I am super-excited about it," said Smith. "At the game last year, the football stadium was my favorite part. I liked how the crowd was into the game too."