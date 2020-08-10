2022 4-star RB Nick Singleton hearing from Big Ten, Midwest powers
Running back Nick Singleton has caught every team's eye around the country and college coaches at some top programs are prioritizing him. The 2022 four-star out of Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior was able to take a couple visits before the dead period this year but still has more schools he wants to visit.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Right now Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Northwestern are staying in touch with me a lot," Singleton said. "Before the pandemic I made it to Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
"I’m building some strong relationships with all these schools, especially Ohio State," he said. "Coach Tony Alford and I talk about two times a week. It's been really good. He's just checking in about football, what they're doing down there, and how I'm doing. I see how they've got those two guys now but that doesn't effect me. Wherever I go, I like to compete.
RIVALS' REACTION...
Singleton has all the measurables you look for in a Big Ten running back. He has the size, strength, and burst to be a successful player at any school he ends up at. Ohio State has clearly done a good job making an early impression and showing him how much they actually want him. Penn State is also very much involved in his recruitment and the Nittany Lions will surely be among Singleton's favorites for a long time. Singleton has already taken some visits but clearly wanted to take more before the recruiting dead period popped up. Expect him to take his time with his recruitment and try to take more of those visits once the pandemic is over.